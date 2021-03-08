Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam raise the heat in Har Funn Maula teaser, watch

Elli AvrRam on Monday released a teaser of her upcoming music video titled “Har Funn Maula,” which also stars Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Sharing the teaser of the song, Elli wrote, “Ouchhhh😌❤️ March is gonna be Hot this year….🔥 Get ready to have Funn on 10th of March!!!”

“Har Funn Maula” will feature in the upcoming Kunal Kapoor film Koi Jaane Na, the makers had earlier announced. The shared sneak-peek sees ‘Mr Perfectionist’ grooving to what is seemingly a peppy number. Aamir is dressed in semi-formals as he matches steps with the glamorous Elli. The full song will release on March 10.

Apparently, this new look of Aamir Khan was suggested by the actor himself. “Aamir is known for adding his element in every project he takes up. When he understood the plot point and purpose of the song, he himself suggested this chill-casual, hipster look which will standout,” a source close to the actor said in a statement. “He went into refining the same and had discussions with his friend- director Amin Hajee. Amin Hajee completely trusted the actor and his perfectionist vision for it and gave him a go ahead without a second thought,” a source had said.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been brought to life by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan. The music has been scored by the popular Tanishk Bagchi.

On the work front, Aamir is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan also plays a pivotal role in the movie. The actor was last seen in 2018’s Thugs of Hindostan, which had tanked at the box office despite its enviable cast and the strong buzz around it.