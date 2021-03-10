Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam shatter the screens with their chemistry in cabaret song Har Funn Maula, watch

Actor Aamir Khan grooving with Elli AvrRam to “Har Funn Maula” in Koi Jaane Na, is everything that his fans would’ve wished for. Collaborating for the first time, Aamir and Elli’s chemistry in the sizzling Cabaret number is palpable. Topping it all, the new track is reminding us of Aamir and Rani Mukerji’s hit 1990s track “Kali Nagin Ke Jaisi” from Mann.

“Har Funn Maula”, which was released on Wednesday, has a mysterious vibe to it. The song will slowly build on to you, and might just become the next earworm. The video has stunning bright visuals and has been shot in a lavish setup. The choreography has the signature Bosco-Caesar vibe to it, and the dance moves are a fusion of Broadway and jazz. Aamir smoking a pipe, drinking and sitting with “EGO” in the backdrop, thoroughly justify with the swag he brings to the video. The superstar, leading Elli on the dance floor oozing chemistry, is another high point.

Watch Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam’s song “Har Funn Maula” from Koi Jaane Na.

“Har Funn Maula” has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Singers Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan have crooned the track.

Aamir agreed to feature in the special song from the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na, to support his friend Amin Hajee. This isn’t the first time he’s done things for his industry friends.

The movie stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. Touted to be a psychological thriller, it has been produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Amin Hajee Film Company, and is slated to release on April 2.

Speaking about having Aamir onboard for the special song, Amin said, “Both in my life and now the movies, Aamir has always stood by me Rock-solid! He has always encouraged me towards cinema, writing and direction. The song is different which Aamir liked and I am so grateful he readily agreed to be a part of it. Elli has killed it with her moves in the song.”

Bhushan Kumar added, “The composition, lyrics and the voices all blended together has made Har Funn Maula a win. Aamir and Elli’s chemistry in the song is bewitching and with the way the video has turned out, every frame is captivating. This song is going to be everyone’s instant favourite.”