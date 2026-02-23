Aamir Khan eats dinner sitting on floor at Arijit Singh’s home in BTS clip, requests singer not to quit playback singing: ‘Hum log ka kya hoga?’

A behind-the-scenes video from the recording of EK Din's title track shows Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh spending quality time together in Murshidabad.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 23, 2026 01:20 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh. (Pic: Zee Music Company/YT)
Arijit Singh left fans shocked after he announced his retirement from playback singing in Hindi films. Soon after this announcement, a video of Aamir Khan visiting the singer at his home in Murshidabad took over the internet. The actor had visited Arijit along with composer Ram Sampath, as the singer recorded the title track of Aamir’s son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din. Now, a behind-the-scenes video from the recording of the title track shows Aamir and Arijit spending quality time together in Murshidabad.

The video kicks off with Aamir confronting Arijit Singh about his decision to step away from playback singing. The actor is seen sitting on the floor with Arijit at his home as he asks him, “You are not taking on any projects? For sometime you want to take a break? Or you want to not sing for Hindi films? Aise maat kar yaar, hum log ka kya hoga bhai? (Don’t do this? What will happen to us?)”

The clip features several behind-the-scenes and heartfelt moments from Aamir’s trip to Arijit’s home. The actor is seen flying kites with Arijit and their team. He is also spotted waving and greeting Arijit’s neighbours, who step out onto the streets and climb onto rooftops to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Following this, Arijit is seen serving tea to Aamir and the others present at his home. Other glimpses show Aamir attentively listening to Arijit croon “Ek Din” in the small studio inside his house. In one of the most heartwarming moments from the clip, the Rang De Basanti actor is seen sitting on the floor and enjoying home-cooked food as Arijit serves him various dishes prepared at home. The duo are also seen playing chess with Arijit’s team and later heading out for a late-night scooty ride. Towards the end of the video, Aamir is seen thanking Arijit for what he calls a “memorable trip.”

Earlier, while speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir spoke about his visit to Arijit and how he did try to persuade the singer to not quit playback singing. “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I wasn’t there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. I was there for another purpose. Though I did try my best to persuade him to reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind,” he said. Aamir clarified that since Arijit had already committed to singing “Ek Din” before announcing his retirement, he agreed to croon the song.

Aamir further added, “He is such a talent — and such a lovely person. I had such a memorable time with him, his family, and his team. He has absolutely nailed the songs. Such a talent! And it’s so sad for films — and for all of us who are his fans.”

