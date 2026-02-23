Aamir Khan eats dinner sitting on floor at Arijit Singh’s home in BTS clip, requests singer not to quit playback singing: ‘Hum log ka kya hoga?’

Arijit Singh left fans shocked after he announced his retirement from playback singing in Hindi films. Soon after this announcement, a video of Aamir Khan visiting the singer at his home in Murshidabad took over the internet. The actor had visited Arijit along with composer Ram Sampath, as the singer recorded the title track of Aamir’s son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din. Now, a behind-the-scenes video from the recording of the title track shows Aamir and Arijit spending quality time together in Murshidabad.

The video kicks off with Aamir confronting Arijit Singh about his decision to step away from playback singing. The actor is seen sitting on the floor with Arijit at his home as he asks him, “You are not taking on any projects? For sometime you want to take a break? Or you want to not sing for Hindi films? Aise maat kar yaar, hum log ka kya hoga bhai? (Don’t do this? What will happen to us?)”