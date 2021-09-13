Aamir Khan dresses as a Sikh, Kareena Kapoor dons hospital gown in new Laal Singh Chaddha video from sets, watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are neck deep into shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, the actors were seen by the paparazzi in their get-up for the film, where Kareena was in a hospital gown and Aamir was sporting a turban. In the video that did the rounds on social media, Aamir and Kareena head out in the rain.

Kareena had also shared several photos with her team on Instagram on Sunday morning. She captioned them as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Back with my loves’. In one photo, she was getting her makeup done, while in the other, she posed for the camera. Aamir and Kareena’s photos come after Aamir wrapped up a schedule in Ladakh. Along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and other cast and crew of the film were in the mountainous region shooting for the film.

Last year, Kareena had shared a photo with Aamir and written, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.