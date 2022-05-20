Aamir Khan disappointed by Ravi Shastri’s comment on his footwork: ‘Every team will be lucky to have me’. Watch video

Aamir Khan is lovingly referred to as the ‘Perfectionist’ as he goes to great lengths to achieve what he wants. This tendency of the acclaimed actor is not limited to his craft, which is acting, but appears to be there ine everything he does. He recently tried his hand at a game of cricket as part of promotions of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir took on Ravi Shastri, who had criticised his footwork. Addressing Ravi, Aamir joked, “Ravi, I am a little disappointed that you didn’t like my footwork. Perhaps you haven’t seen Lagaan. Now watch me again. I think every team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me, mate, it’ll be fun.”

He then went to dance by moving his legs quickly with a bat in his hands and faced the ball multiple times and hit it each time.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an Advait Chandan directorial which also stars Kareena Kapoor. It is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’s Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning Tom Hanks-starrer that itself was an adaptation of the eponymous 1986 novel by Winston Groom.

The original film followed Hanks’ titular character, a mentally retarded but kind man, who participates and deeply effects important events in modern American history.

Director Chandan had earlier directed Aamir in 2017’s Secret Superstar. The film also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the cast.

Aamir, Kiran Rao, and Radhika Chaudhari have produced the film. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.