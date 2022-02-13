Aamir Khan steps out with son Azad Rao, actor’s dhoti-kurta look reminds people of Lagaan

Aamir Khan and son Azad Rao Khan were captured by paparazzi as they stepped out on Sunday. The star was spotted with his son in Mumbai, and what caught attention of people was the actor’s distinctive look. Aamir was dressed in dhoti pants and short kurta with Kolhapuri chappals. It reminded many of Aamir’s look from the 2001 film, Lagaan.

Aamir held son Azad by the shoulder as the two walked out from a shoe store in the city. While Aamir stopped to pose for the shutterbugs, he made sure Azad was seated in the care before he got clicked.

See photos and video from Amir Khan’s Sunday outing with son Azad.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Azad is the son of Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce last year in July after 15 years of marriage.

In their joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said that they will co-parent Azad. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together, ” read a part of Aamir and Kiran’s statement.

On the work front, Aamir is gearing up for the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on April 14 this year on the occasion of Baisakhi. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.