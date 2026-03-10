Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Where did you hear that?’: Aamir Khan denies changing the title of Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947
Amid reports of a title change of Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 due to political sensitivities, Aamir Khan said he would like to keep the original title.
Lately, reports have been circulating that the Aamir Khan-backed film Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is likely to undergo a title change. Rumours suggest that the new title could be Batwara 1947. However, Aamir Khan has recently denied these speculations, affirming that he remains firm on retaining the original title.
‘That’s how I would like it to be’
The speculation that the makers were considering a new title stemmed from concerns that an Indian film named after a city in Pakistan might not resonate well with Indian audiences in the current landscape. But, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir is “not inclined to succumb to any such pressure.” When asked about the matter, he laughed and said, “Where did you hear that? No, the title of our film has not changed. As of now, it is Lahore 1947, and that’s how I would like it to be.”
The report also clarified that while there is indeed an issue regarding the ongoing title, it is unrelated to political or audience concerns. The producer-director Suneel Darshan owns the rights to the title Lahore, and negotiations are currently underway. The matter is expected to be resolved soon.
Also Read | Shekhar Kapur recalls his spat with Javed Akhtar over Mr India sequel, says writer asked what he had done for the film: ‘I have no rights’
Rajkumar Santoshi on collaborating with Aamir and Sunny
Previously, speaking about the film, which is adapted from the acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, Rajkumar Santoshi opened up about reuniting with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. “It’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak,” he said.
He further told the media, “For a film of this magnitude, I can’t think of anyone else than AR Rahman as a music composer; he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond with each other for many years; having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together.”
The film is expected to release on the occasion of Independence Day.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05