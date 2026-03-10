‘Where did you hear that?’: Aamir Khan denies changing the title of Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947

Lately, reports have been circulating that the Aamir Khan-backed film Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is likely to undergo a title change. Rumours suggest that the new title could be Batwara 1947. However, Aamir Khan has recently denied these speculations, affirming that he remains firm on retaining the original title.

‘That’s how I would like it to be’

The speculation that the makers were considering a new title stemmed from concerns that an Indian film named after a city in Pakistan might not resonate well with Indian audiences in the current landscape. But, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir is “not inclined to succumb to any such pressure.” When asked about the matter, he laughed and said, “Where did you hear that? No, the title of our film has not changed. As of now, it is Lahore 1947, and that’s how I would like it to be.”