Aamir Khan defends 17-year age gap between him and Mona Singh as she plays his mother in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Agar main Mona hota toh…’

Actor Mona Singh, who is 40, essays the role of Aamir Khan’s mother in Advait Chandan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir is 57. The 17 year age difference between Mona and Aamir prompted reporters to ask the latter about the same, but he was left baffled by the question. He defended the age difference between him and Mona by appreciating Mona for her ability to portray an older character.

Aamir asked why is an actor’s age a matter of discussion when it is the beauty of an actor to play characters not his/her age. Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, “I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I’m looking 103, which I’m supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specific kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bhi age ka ho aur kuch bhi age lage. (What is age-specific for an actor? An actor can play characters who are not their age and that is the beauty of it).”

Aamir feels it is the brilliance of Mona Singh’s craft that she can play the role of a mother so well despite being 40. He also suggested that questioning her for the age difference between her and her on-screen character is a disrespect to her as an artist.

He added, “Kya baat kar rahe ho aap log? Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai. Phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai. Yeh toh uska kamaal hai. Aap uska kamaal cheen rahe hain usse. Bohot wrong kar rahe ho. Agar main Mona hota toh main bohut disturb ho jata (What are you saying? This is Mona Singh’s brilliance. When you will see her in the film, you will think that she is looking very young. You will also feel that she is looking old as well. It is her brilliance. You are snatching away her good work. This is wrong. Had I been in her place, I would have been very disturbed).”

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump, is all set to hit the theaters on August 11. The film will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.