Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira talks about the advice she received after opening up about depression

Ira Khan has said that she has been depressed for more than four years. (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has posted the first part in a series of videos she plans to upload on her Instagram account where she talks about depression.

Ira also shared advice she was given when she disclosed her condition. She said she was asked by many to keep busy, but she learned that keeping busy was exactly what she should not have been doing. She also added that there is no one solution to every person’s condition, and depression affects everybody differently.

Last month, on World Mental Health Day, Ira had revealed via a video on Instagram, that she was diagnosed with depression. She said that she has been depressed for more than four years via a short video.

She wrote in the caption, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

