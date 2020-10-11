Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira reveals she has depression

In the video, Ira Khan revealed that she has been depressed for more than four years. (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has said that she is suffering from clinical depression. Ira, who is Aamir’s daughter from his former wife Reena Dutta, posted an Instagram video on World Mental Health Day to share her condition.

Ira captioned the video, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

In the video, Ira revealed that she has been depressed for more than four years.

She is heard saying in the video, “I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.”

She ended the short video by asking the question she had asked at the beginning; “What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”

