Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares a happy photo featuring her father, partner Nupur Shikhare in matching pyjamas

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is missing ‘sweater weather.’ The actor recently dropped a photo featuring herself, her superstar father, and partner Nupur Shikhare on Instagram. The photo sees all of them dressed in identical pyjamas and shirts as they strike a pose for the camera.

The photo caption of Khan’s post read, “Bring back sweater weather, and Christmas is always welcome.” She used hashtags like winter, don’t go, climate change, Mumbai heat, matching and night suit as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Posted a couple of hours ago, the picture has invited a host of comments, with one fan commenting on Aamir’s youthful looks, “AK getting younger!” Another user wrote, “So lovely, Khan family. Stay blessed.” Yet another comment read, “Such a happy picture.”

Ira has always been vocal on her social media platforms. She has particularly been open about her mental health journey and had also shared about battling depression. “Don’t share your personal things publicly unless you’ve thought long and hard about it. I know this sounds strange coming from me considering I’ve done a lot recently but that’s why I wanted to talk about it. Not that this is any sort of benchmark but just to let you guys know, I thought about it for a year before I decided to make my Instagram account public and then I thought about it for two years before I decided to talk about my mental health and my issues on social media and publicly and then it took me another year to do it. I had to make sure I was in the right mind space. Also, it depends on what kind of person you are,” Khan had shared recently.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy with the post production of his upcoming release, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.