Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan takes up fitness challenge on her birthday: ‘I want to feel comfortable with my body’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Saturday and to mark the day, she posted a video informing her followers about a fitness challenge that she is taking up to let go of a certain “heavy” feeling.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ira wrote, “Happy birthday to me. 4 weeks, 7 days a week, 25 minutes a day. Can I do it? No matter how I am feeling emotionally. Can I do this for myself? #challenge.”

“I feel fat but I don’t actually mean fat but what I feel is heavy. I have put on weight. I have not done any physical exercise for more than a month in over four years. I got a slip disk at 19. Today, I turn 23. And I am so far away from where I used to be. I cry at the gym because I am unable to move the way I used to and it really bothers me. As a kid, I used to cartwheel from the bed to get up but now, I cannot even get out of my chair. I had to hype myself and convince myself to stand up from the chair. Who thinks about it? I do. It has been bothering me and I did nothing about it, which is my fault,” Ira said in the video.

She further said, “I really want to be able to move and use my body the way I used to. I want to be comfortable with it.” She informed that she is “starting a month challenge, which will increase if I manage to complete it. I will be working out 25 minutes a day. I am holding myself accountable to tell you all every day about my workout.”

Ira said she will be sharing her workout regime on her social media accounts to motivate people to join her in her fitness journey. She said her motive with going online with her workouts is to change herself. “I feel strongly about being able to move freely with my own body,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Nupur Shikhare wished Ira on her birthday wish a special post that read, “Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple .. I love you.”