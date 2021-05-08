scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 08, 2021
Most read

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan takes up fitness challenge on her birthday: ‘I want to feel comfortable with my body’

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan addressed her body issues in a new Instagram post. She said she has taken up a challenge to work out every day for a month and will keep her fans updated on her progress.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2021 3:26:48 pm
Ira KhanIra Khan celebrates her 23rd birthday. (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Saturday and to mark the day, she posted a video informing her followers about a fitness challenge that she is taking up to let go of a certain “heavy” feeling.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ira wrote, “Happy birthday to me. 4 weeks, 7 days a week, 25 minutes a day. Can I do it? No matter how I am feeling emotionally. Can I do this for myself? #challenge.”

“I feel fat but I don’t actually mean fat but what I feel is heavy. I have put on weight. I have not done any physical exercise for more than a month in over four years. I got a slip disk at 19. Today, I turn 23. And I am so far away from where I used to be. I cry at the gym because I am unable to move the way I used to and it really bothers me. As a kid, I used to cartwheel from the bed to get up but now, I cannot even get out of my chair. I had to hype myself and convince myself to stand up from the chair. Who thinks about it? I do. It has been bothering me and I did nothing about it, which is my fault,” Ira said in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

She further said, “I really want to be able to move and use my body the way I used to. I want to be comfortable with it.” She informed that she is “starting a month challenge, which will increase if I manage to complete it. I will be working out 25 minutes a day. I am holding myself accountable to tell you all every day about my workout.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Ira said she will be sharing her workout regime on her social media accounts to motivate people to join her in her fitness journey. She said her motive with going online with her workouts is to change herself. “I feel strongly about being able to move freely with my own body,” she said.

ALSO READ |Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on battling depression: ‘I pile up stuff until I crash’

Earlier in the day, Nupur Shikhare wished Ira on her birthday wish a special post that read, “Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple .. I love you.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

barkha singh played kareena in mujhse dosti karoge
Barkha Singh played young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Here’s looking at her life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x