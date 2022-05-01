Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opens up about getting anxiety attacks: ‘Haven’t found a way to stop it…’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to Instagram to talk about getting anxiety attacks. Defining the difference between panic and anxiety attacks, Ira said that talking to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and breathing, has helped her.

Wearing a white kurta and pyjamas, Ira posed for a fresh mirror selfie just out of shower, along with the long note which read, “I’ve started getting anxiety attacks. I’ve had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I’ve never had anxiety attacks before. It’s the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like.”

Khan further called the feeling ‘crappy’ and mentioned how her therapist has asked her to call them if it becomes regular. “My therapist said if it’s become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist. In case anyone needed words to describe how they’re feeling and this can be of any help. It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can’t because it won’t stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it’s hit you, I haven’t found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That’s what I’ve figured,” she added.

Ira Khan went on to talk about how speaking to her boyfriend has come as a relief to her. She wrote, “But while it’s building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account.”

She ended the post by writing, “Hang in there . P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack. Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later.” Boyfriend Nupur reacted to her post with a red heart, hug and anchor emojis. Actor Shruti Haasan also dropped a red heart emoji.

Ira Khan has been vocal about her mental health for a long time now. In October 2020, she said that she was diagnosed with clinical depression. In March, Aamir Khan had opened up about his daughter’s journey. “Ira opened a non-profit company which deals with mental health. She is connected to this topic and wants to work for the same. She wants to help the mentally distraught people in the country. That’s her area of interest and I am also working with her on this,” he told News18.

The actor had added, “She has faced many challenges in her life and I am happy to see that she is fighting it very strongly and showing courage. And I have seen a big improvement in her as well. However, I won’t comment much on her struggles because only she has the right to speak about them. But what makes me happy is that despite having her own problems, she is ready to help others.”