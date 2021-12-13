scorecardresearch
Monday, December 13, 2021
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan enjoys snowfall with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, fans call the pictures ‘gorgeous’

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are on a vacation. The two enjoyed the snowfall together on Sunday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 13, 2021 9:33:20 am
Nupur Shikhare Ira kHANIra Khan and Nupur Shikhare are enjoying their vacation together. (Photo: Nupur Shikhare/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently enjoyed some quality time with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The two seem to be on a vacation. On Sunday, Nupur dropped photos of himself enjoying the snowfall with Ira.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram account, Nupur wrote, “My first snowfall ever. How cool is this.” In response to the post, Ira commented, “What a cutieee”.

Not just Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan, their social media followers seemed to be enjoying their vacation mode. Many of their well-wishers commented on how the two and the backdrop is nothing less than a fairytale. “Gorgeous,” wrote a fan, while another mentioned, “Shooting for Amir sir’s new movie? Barfarosh.” Some of the fans also commented how the two look “adorable” together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_shikhare)

Ira made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram earlier this year. On Valentine’s Day, she posted a picture with Nupur with a caption that read, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you.”

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta.

