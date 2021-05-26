scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan launches Agatsu Foundation

Agatsu Foundation is Ira Khan's attempt at providing mental health support during these extraordinary times.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2021 5:21:41 pm
ira khan agatsu foundation launchIra Khan was diagnosed with clinical depression four years ago. (Photo: PR Handout)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has launched Agatsu Foundation with an aim to ‘make life better’. The 24-year-old took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to make the announcement. Agatsu Foundation is Ira’s attempt at providing mental health support during these extraordinary times.

The star kid uploaded a video with the caption, “I proudly present… Agatsu Foundation.” In the video, she says, “I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you by making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @agatsufoundation

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier, Ira Khan had revealed her struggle with depression. She was diagnosed with clinical depression over four years ago.

Also read |Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan takes up fitness challenge on her birthday: ‘Want to feel comfortable with my body’

In a long candid video last month, Ira spoke about striving to find a balance in her life and coping with depression. She said, “A few weeks ago I started to feel better from burn out, at least I started to regain some stability in my life, and normalcy. And, I was talking to someone and I was like — even now there is a part in me that doesn’t believe, that thinks that I’m overreacting, and it’s because of the way my depression manifests itself. I don’t harm myself, I don’t do drugs, I don’t have loads of coffee, I don’t have immediate threats to my life, that’s not how my depression manifests.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan poses with her girl gang in a pool, See her 13 latest photos
Suhana Khan poses with her girl gang in a pool: See her 13 latest photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x