Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan launches Agatsu Foundation

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has launched Agatsu Foundation with an aim to ‘make life better’. The 24-year-old took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to make the announcement. Agatsu Foundation is Ira’s attempt at providing mental health support during these extraordinary times.

The star kid uploaded a video with the caption, “I proudly present… Agatsu Foundation.” In the video, she says, “I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you by making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out!”

Earlier, Ira Khan had revealed her struggle with depression. She was diagnosed with clinical depression over four years ago.

In a long candid video last month, Ira spoke about striving to find a balance in her life and coping with depression. She said, “A few weeks ago I started to feel better from burn out, at least I started to regain some stability in my life, and normalcy. And, I was talking to someone and I was like — even now there is a part in me that doesn’t believe, that thinks that I’m overreacting, and it’s because of the way my depression manifests itself. I don’t harm myself, I don’t do drugs, I don’t have loads of coffee, I don’t have immediate threats to my life, that’s not how my depression manifests.”