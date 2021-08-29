scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gives boyfriend Nupur Shikhare ‘kiss of love’, see photo

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare do not shy away from showering love on each other on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 29, 2021 5:54:55 pm
ira khan nupur shikhareIra Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare keep giving audience couple goals. (Photo: Nupur Shikhare/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare wear their hearts on sleeves. The adorable couple keeps sharing pictures with each other to express affection for one another. In one such post, Nupur on Sunday shared a mushy photo of himself and Ira where she is seen planting a kiss on his cheek while he is blushing.

“Gotcha,” Nupur wrote alongside the photo. The post was met with a lot of love from his girlfriend as Ira left replies like “I LOVE YOU” and “Awwwiieee” in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_shikhare)

Last month, Ira holidayed with Nupur and her mother Reena Dutta in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. Only earlier this year, the couple made their relationship official ahead of Valentine’s Day. In one of the most heartwarming posts, Ira in June shared a video of several clicks with Nupur and just couldn’t get enough of her “cutie”.

The video was a slideshow of adorable moments between Ira and Nupur. These include their time together at parties, camping, mountains, birthday bashes, physical training, in the pool, and other activities. In her caption, Ira expressed her love as she wrote, “You’re my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira, who is an aspiring filmmaker, made her directorial debut two years ago. In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea. It starred Hazel Keech in the lead role. Besides, Ira recently launched her Agatsu Foundation with an attempt at providing mental health support during these extraordinary times.

