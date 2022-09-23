scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Italy: ‘I said yes’. Watch proposal video

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her social media to announce her engagement to Nupur Shikhare. She also shared the video of his proposal at Ironman Italy.

ira khan engaged, aamir khan daughterIra Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in Italy. (Photo: Nupur Shikhare/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to social media on Friday to announce her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They shared a video from Ironman Italy, where Nupur is currently participating. Ira shared the video where Nupur went down on one knee and Ira said yes on the spot.

Ira shared the video with the caption, “Popeye: She said yes 🥰❤️ Ira: Hehe☺️🤭😋 I said yes.” Nupur shared a couple of photos on his Instagram story. He captioned one, “She said yes,” and with another photo, he wrote, “Ironman had a special spot jahan humara roka hua, get it? (Ironman had a special spot where we got engaged, get it?” This was in reference to the board that was right between Nupur and Ira as they got engaged.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

nupur shikhare ira khan engaged Nupur shared this photo on Instagram. aamir khan daughter engaged Ira and Nupur got engaged in Italy.

Fatima Sana Shaikh congratulated the couple in the comments section and wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Krishna Shroff called it the “cutest thing ever” and wrote, “This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll. 🫶🏼🧿”. Huma Qureshi, Rhea Chakraborty, Hazel Keech and Gulshan Devaiah also dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Ira and Nupur have been together for a few years. They frequently appear on each other’s social media and often express their love for each other via Instagram posts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...
Also Read |Rohan Joshi apologises after being trolled for insensitive remark on Raju Srivastava: ‘Not about my personal…’

Earlier, Ira had spoken about how Nupur’s presence in her life helped her in dealing with anxiety on Instagram. She said, “But while it’s building, talking to Popeye (Nupur) and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account.” Nupur had reacted to her post with a heart.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:37:26 am
Next Story

ED attaches 147-cr assets of Chandigarh-based realty group

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement