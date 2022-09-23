Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Italy: ‘I said yes’. Watch proposal video

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to social media on Friday to announce her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They shared a video from Ironman Italy, where Nupur is currently participating. Ira shared the video where Nupur went down on one knee and Ira said yes on the spot.

Ira shared the video with the caption, “Popeye: She said yes 🥰❤️ Ira: Hehe☺️🤭😋 I said yes.” Nupur shared a couple of photos on his Instagram story. He captioned one, “She said yes,” and with another photo, he wrote, “Ironman had a special spot jahan humara roka hua, get it? (Ironman had a special spot where we got engaged, get it?” This was in reference to the board that was right between Nupur and Ira as they got engaged.

Fatima Sana Shaikh congratulated the couple in the comments section and wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Krishna Shroff called it the “cutest thing ever” and wrote, “This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll. 🫶🏼🧿”. Huma Qureshi, Rhea Chakraborty, Hazel Keech and Gulshan Devaiah also dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Ira and Nupur have been together for a few years. They frequently appear on each other’s social media and often express their love for each other via Instagram posts.

Earlier, Ira had spoken about how Nupur’s presence in her life helped her in dealing with anxiety on Instagram. She said, “But while it’s building, talking to Popeye (Nupur) and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account.” Nupur had reacted to her post with a heart.