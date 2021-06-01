Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confesses her love for boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, shares new photos: ‘You’re my anchor’

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan seems to be totally smitten by her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and her regular love-filled posts on Instagram are proof. Ira on Sunday, shared a video of several clicks with Nupur and just couldn’t get enough of her “cutie.”

The video is a slideshow of adorable moments between Ira and Nupur. These include their time together at parties, camping, mountains, birthday bashes, physical training, in the pool, and other activities. In her caption, Ira expressed her love as she wrote, “You’re my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira and Nupur have been open about their relationship and do not shy away from showering love on each other on social media. From giving him a haircut to attending Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie’s wedding together, this couple has done all. They made their relationship public during Valentine’s weekend this year, although they frequently posted about each other before as well.

On the work from, Ira recently launched her Agatsu Foundation with an attempt at providing mental health support during these extraordinary times. The 24-year-old took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement last week. Ira herself was diagnosed with clinical depression four years ago, and has openly spoken about it in the past.