Tuesday, March 09, 2021
‘Customising me as per her liking’: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gives boyfriend Nupur a cool haircut, see photos

Ira Khan and Nupur recently attended Zayn Marie's wedding and shared love notes for each other on Valentine's Day. They made their relationship public during Valentine's weekend.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 9, 2021 6:37:42 pm
Nupur Shikhare is proud of 'artist' Ira Khan as she gives him a haircut. (Photo: Nupur Shikhare/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan isn’t shy of expressing her love towards her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on social media. Nupur recently posted a series of Instagram stories where Ira can be seen giving him a cool haircut, albeit amid distractions.

In Nupur’s first story, he wrote, “Customising me as per her liking” as Ira gives him a haircut. In the next photo, Ira can be seen lost in her mobile phone while trying to chop Nupur’s hair with the other hand. Nupur ends his series of stories with a photo where he calls his haircut ‘The art’ and Ira ‘The artist’.

Nupur shared this photo on his Instagram story. Ira and Nupur often post photos with each other on social media. Ira and Nupur made their relationship public during Valentine’s weekend. Nupur was happy to show off his haircut with Ira beside him.

Ira and Nupur recently attended cousin Zayn Marie’s wedding and shared love notes for each other on Valentine’s Day. They made their relationship public during Valentine’s weekend although they frequently posted about each other before as well.

On Promise Day, Ira posted a set of photos with Nupur with a caption that read, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you.” On Valentine’s Day, Nupur posted, “Happy Valentine’s Day My Love @khan.ira”

On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea.

