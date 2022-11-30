Aamir Khan dances with son Azad on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, fan says ‘life comes full circle’

Aamir Khan was over the moon at his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement party and as videos from the party surfaced online, we saw Aamir shaking a leg with cousin Mansoor Khan on their song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’. The song featured in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir and directed by Mansoor. Now, a video from the party has been shared by actor Vijay Varma where Aamir and his son Azad are dancing to the song. Azad is Aamir’s son with his second wife Kiran Rao.

Vijay shared a series of photos from the party along with the video and wrote in the caption, “Ira x Nupur, Pup x Popeye, What a beautiful couple and such delightful heartfelt celebration. Cheers to an incredible life ahead ⭐️❤️🌸 @khan.ira @nupur_shikhare.”

Aamir was dressed in a kurta and showed off his new look — white hair and white beard, son Azad looked cute in a green suit. Fans were elated to see Aamir with his son and shared their love in the comments section. While “Aamir Khan with his son dancing to Papa Kehte Hain >>>> Coming back full circle 💫” wrote a fan.

Ira and Nupur’s engagement party was a close knit affair and Ira has been sharing a lot of photos from the party on her social media. On Tuesday, Ira shared some new photos with the caption, “I have never felt entirely pretty. But I did that day. I felt like a princess. I felt like I could be photographed from any angle with whatever expression and I still looked pretty.”

Aamir recently announced that he would be taking a hiatus from the movies. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which tanked at the box office but generated a fair bit of interest after it released on Netflix. “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me… This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor,” he recently announced.