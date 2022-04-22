Aamir Khan plays cricket on rooftop, asks ‘IPL mei chance hai kya’. Watch video

As he keeps fans waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has taken it upon himself to give a glimpse of his life on social media. After sharing photos of having mangoes with his son Azad Rao Khan, the Bollywood star has now shared a video of him playing cricket presumably on his office terrace. As he hits the ball for a boundary, the actor says he will tell them a story on the April 28, before repeating the same statement to the camera, “28 ko ek kahani sunaunga”. He then hits another ball asking his teammates, “IPL Mein chance hai kya (Do I have a chance in IPL)?” His ever-supportive team answers in an affirmative, leaving him smiling.

Aamir‘s statement has left fans wondering if he will reveal something about his much anticipated new release. “Laal Singh ki kahani kya?,” wrote a fan, while another added, “LSC ki trailer on 28th”. As someone called him ‘MS Dhoni of Bollywood’ another user wrote, “Kya aa raha hai ? Teaser? Trailer? New film announcement? 🤔🤔”. Many fans were also highly impressed with his cricketing skills, as they remembered his winning shot from Lagaan.

Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Naga will feature in an extended cameo. The movie will release on August 11 this year. Aamir was last seen in 2018’s Thugs of Hindostan, which tanked at the box office.

Aamir Khan was recently spotted at the Rs 1000 crore success bash of RRR. At the event, he heaped praise on director SS Rajamouli and his team. Calling the filmmaker a wonderful person, the Bollywood star further said Rajamouli is a ‘master and student’ packed in one. “He is someone who gives his heart to his work. He is a master and student, and that’s an extremely rare quality. It’s a well-deserved success. May he always entertain us and bring joy in our lives,” he said. Lauding the film’s pan-India success, Aamir in a jest even called Rajamouli the ‘real Raja Hindustani’.