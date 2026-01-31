Aamir Khan copies Sunil Grover to try to look more like himself, comedian says: ‘You have to copy me now’

Earlier this month, a fun promotional video for the film, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, was unveiled and it left the audiences thoroughly entertained. The video featured comedian Sunil Grover mimicking Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan almost perfectly. In the clip, the act was so convincing that Aamir himself was humorously “thrown out” of his own office, as everyone mistook Sunil for the real actor. Now, the makers have released an equally hilarious behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of that promo. The footage captures Aamir’s genuine amazement at Sunil’s talent and just how closely the comedian mirrors the actor’s mannerisms.

The nearly four-minute-long clip begins with a script-reading session, where both Aamir and Sunil are seen rehearsing their lines. The real fun begins when Sunil arrives on set dressed exactly like Aamir. Aamir is visibly stunned and says, “Superb look yaar. Iski daadi waadi sab aagayi hai, very good, ek dum similar lag raha hai.” (Even the beard and everything has come, very good. He looks similar.)