Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aamir Khan copies Sunil Grover to try to look more like himself, comedian says: ‘You have to copy me now’
Aamir Khan was left spellbound by Sunil Grover’s talent, noting that the comedian mimicked him from real life rather than from his films.
Earlier this month, a fun promotional video for the film, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, was unveiled and it left the audiences thoroughly entertained. The video featured comedian Sunil Grover mimicking Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan almost perfectly. In the clip, the act was so convincing that Aamir himself was humorously “thrown out” of his own office, as everyone mistook Sunil for the real actor. Now, the makers have released an equally hilarious behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of that promo. The footage captures Aamir’s genuine amazement at Sunil’s talent and just how closely the comedian mirrors the actor’s mannerisms.
The nearly four-minute-long clip begins with a script-reading session, where both Aamir and Sunil are seen rehearsing their lines. The real fun begins when Sunil arrives on set dressed exactly like Aamir. Aamir is visibly stunned and says, “Superb look yaar. Iski daadi waadi sab aagayi hai, very good, ek dum similar lag raha hai.” (Even the beard and everything has come, very good. He looks similar.)
In fact, Aamir is so impressed with Sunil’s transformation that he even turns to his makeup team for advice, asking, “Iska hair jiss tarah curl ho raha hai? Main thoda curl karoon kya?” (The way his hair is curling, should I curl mine a little too?) To this, Sunil jokingly replies, “So you have to copy me now.” The clip then shows Aamir offering creative inputs to director Advait Chandan, who shot the promo. Advait later asks Aamir to come over and observe Sunil’s performance. Aamir, who is busy playing chess, responds with mock annoyance, “Yaar, mera chess game jayega yaar, kya kar rahe ho tum log?” (My chess game will get ruined, what are you guys doing?)
As Aamir finally watches Sunil perform, he is left spellbound. He notices how Sunil casually places his leg on the chair while sitting, exactly like Aamir does himself, and exclaims, “Very good yaar, ye jo paun upar rakha hai, too good.” (Very good, man. The way you’ve kept your leg up, too good.) Aamir then completely loses control of his laughter when Sunil wipes his tears in the same distinctive way Aamir often does. He even asks Sunil to place a hand on his heart while greeting people, mimicking one of superstar’s most familiar gestures. Towards the end of the clip, Sunil tells Aamir: Your interviews have helped people copy you.” Aamir responds by saying, “He imitates me from real life, not from films.”
Watch the BTS clip here:
Also Read | Amidst its wackiness, Vir Das’s Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos explores what it means to be a Hindustani
Apart from this promo, Sunil’s recent mimicry of Aamir on The Great Indian Kapil Show, an episode featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as guests, also went viral. Sunil’s gag left both stars in splits. Later, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir praised Sunil’s talent, saying, “I wouldn’t even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself. I saw a small clip, and now I’m going to watch the whole episode.” He further added, “What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe! There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest.”
Kriti Sanon's new reel on exosomes in skincare has created a buzz, but is it worth incorporating into our daily routine? Exosomes are tiny messengers that promote skin repair and rejuvenation, soothe inflammation, and improve texture and hydration. However, more research is needed and it's important to choose reputable brands and consult a dermatologist.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05