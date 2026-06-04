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Aamir Khan confirms marriage with Gauri Spratt: ‘Ready to take relationship to next level’
Aamir Khan has been married twice before. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married Kiran Rao, and the former couple has a son, Azad.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are all set to tie the knot on July 5. While reports of their wedding began circulating on Wednesday, the actor has now confirmed the news himself.
Speaking to Variety, Aamir shared, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”
The announcement comes just months after Aamir Khan had said that marriage was not a pressing concern in his relationship with Gauri, as they were content living together. However, the actor revealed that their feelings have evolved over time.
“Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level,” he said. Reflecting on their bond, Aamir added, “I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalize our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”
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Who is Gauri Spratt?
Gauri Spratt, who has roots in Bengaluru, works in the wellness and beauty industry. She was introduced to the media by Aamir Khan during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year.
At the time, Aamir revealed that the two had known each other for years before reconnecting and gradually developing a deeper relationship. Their romance largely blossomed away from the public eye. Since then, they have been spotted together at several public events, including the premiere of Aamir’s film Sitaare Zameen Par.
Aamir Khan has been married twice before. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married Kiran Rao, and the former couple has a son, Azad. Despite their separation, Aamir continues to maintain a cordial relationship with both his former wives and actively co-parents his children.
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