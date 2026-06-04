Aamir Khan confirms marriage with Gauri Spratt: ‘Ready to take relationship to next level’

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are all set to tie the knot on July 5. While reports of their wedding began circulating on Wednesday, the actor has now confirmed the news himself.

Speaking to Variety, Aamir shared, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

The announcement comes just months after Aamir Khan had said that marriage was not a pressing concern in his relationship with Gauri, as they were content living together. However, the actor revealed that their feelings have evolved over time.

“Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level,” he said. Reflecting on their bond, Aamir added, “I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalize our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”