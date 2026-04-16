‘He cares about your opinion’: How working with Aamir Khan changed Elli AvrRam’s perspective on Bollywood stars

Actress Elli AvrRam recently spoke about working with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Aamir Khan, and how those experiences changed her perception of “big stars.” She also recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.

During the conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Elli Avram shared her perception of “big stars” and said, “One thing I have learnt from them is that they respect their work a lot. They have great discipline, and they are extremely humble. It’s beautiful to see how professional and dedicated they are towards their craft, and still want to grow and do better. The beautiful thing I have seen working with big stars is that I sometimes feel what younger actors think about how these stars behave is completely wrong. The big stars are very professional, kind to the people they work with, and they don’t show tantrums or throw their weight around.”

Also Read: Elli AvrRam claims Salman Khan protects her in the industry: ‘A lot of people are scared of him so they don’t dare to misbehave’

Talking about working with Aamir Khan in the Koi Jaane Na song “Har Funn Maula,” Elli said, “Apart from being a perfectionist, Aamir Khan is extremely down to earth. He talks to everybody, acknowledges everybody. He also cares about your opinion and even considers it, and does not completely ignore it.”

In 2021, Elli told IANS that working with Aamir was one of her best experiences. She said, “I learnt so much from him, and the best part is he never made me feel intimidated. He was so warm and kind from day one.”

Elli AvrRam recalls her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

While Elli AvrRam has worked with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, she has not had the good fortune of sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan yet. However, she has met the superstar. Recalling their first meeting, Elli said, “I met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in 2013 on the set of a reality show. He was a judge there, and I had gone to promote Mickey Virus. He praised how I was looking in the poster. It was a moment for me because I am a huge SRK fan. Working with him is like a final take for me. Devdas was the first full-fledged Bollywood film that I saw, and I made all my friends watch it. I fell in love with that film; I was crying, my friends were crushing over Shah Rukh Khan. The day I work with him, it would mean a big deal for my friends in Sweden.”

In October last year, Elli AvrRam spoke very fondly about Salman Khan in an interaction with SCREEN. She said, “What I am extremely grateful for when it comes to Salman and the fondness he has had for me is that he is very protective of his people. I do believe he has been like an angel in my life. In all my years in the industry, from what I have understood, when it comes to a lot of other girls and what they have experienced in the industry, it’s been extremely shocking for me to hear. And I somehow understood that a lot of people are scared of Salman Khan, so they don’t dare to misbehave. That’s been a beautiful protection, and I am very grateful for that.”

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On the work front, Elli has a project with Netflix in the pipeline. However, details of the project remain under wraps at the moment.