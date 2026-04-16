‘He cares about your opinion’: How working with Aamir Khan changed Elli AvrRam’s perspective on Bollywood stars

Actress Elli AvrRam recently spoke about working with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Aamir Khan, and how those experiences changed her perception of “big stars.” She also recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.
Elli AvrRam on working with Aamir Khan
During the conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Elli Avram shared her perception of “big stars” and said, “One thing I have learnt from them is that they respect their work a lot. They have great discipline, and they are extremely humble. It’s beautiful to see how professional and dedicated they are towards their craft, and still want to grow and do better. The beautiful thing I have seen working with big stars is that I sometimes feel what younger actors think about how these stars behave is completely wrong. The big stars are very professional, kind to the people they work with, and they don’t show tantrums or throw their weight around.”
Talking about working with Aamir Khan in the Koi Jaane Na song “Har Funn Maula,” Elli said, “Apart from being a perfectionist, Aamir Khan is extremely down to earth. He talks to everybody, acknowledges everybody. He also cares about your opinion and even considers it, and does not completely ignore it.”
In 2021, Elli told IANS that working with Aamir was one of her best experiences. She said, “I learnt so much from him, and the best part is he never made me feel intimidated. He was so warm and kind from day one.”
Elli AvrRam recalls her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan
While Elli AvrRam has worked with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, she has not had the good fortune of sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan yet. However, she has met the superstar. Recalling their first meeting, Elli said, “I met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in 2013 on the set of a reality show. He was a judge there, and I had gone to promote Mickey Virus. He praised how I was looking in the poster. It was a moment for me because I am a huge SRK fan. Working with him is like a final take for me. Devdas was the first full-fledged Bollywood film that I saw, and I made all my friends watch it. I fell in love with that film; I was crying, my friends were crushing over Shah Rukh Khan. The day I work with him, it would mean a big deal for my friends in Sweden.”
In October last year, Elli AvrRam spoke very fondly about Salman Khan in an interaction with SCREEN. She said, “What I am extremely grateful for when it comes to Salman and the fondness he has had for me is that he is very protective of his people. I do believe he has been like an angel in my life. In all my years in the industry, from what I have understood, when it comes to a lot of other girls and what they have experienced in the industry, it’s been extremely shocking for me to hear. And I somehow understood that a lot of people are scared of Salman Khan, so they don’t dare to misbehave. That’s been a beautiful protection, and I am very grateful for that.”
Story continues below this ad
On the work front, Elli has a project with Netflix in the pipeline. However, details of the project remain under wraps at the moment.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More