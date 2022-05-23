Aamir Khan challenges Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, set to prove himself as a batsman. Watch video

Aamir Khan‘s movies are no less than events. A part of the credit should go to his quirky yet quite effective techniques he employs to promote and market his upcoming projects. He has been hard at work of late with the much-anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha.

In a new video shared on the Instagram account of Star Sports India, he says he is finally ready to prove his worth as a honest-to-goodness batsman. In the video, Aamir is flanked by former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh.

“Friends, the time has come. Now I will prove to these two that I am a cricketer and they will request me ‘please, please, play cricket in our teams.”

“#AamirKhan is out to prove his worth as a batsman to our experts @irfanpathan_official & @harbhajan3! Can his batting win them over to make the duo go 🗣️ #AamirInMyTeam? Stay tuned to know what happens next! @aamirkhanproductions,” the post’s caption read.

This appears to be just a teaser for something bigger, but we do not know what that is.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an Advait Chandan directorial which also stars Kareena Kapoor. It is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’s Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning Tom Hanks-starrer that itself was an adaptation of the eponymous 1986 novel by Winston Groom.

The original film followed Hanks’ titular character, a mentally retarded but kind man, who participates and deeply affects important events in modern American history.

Aamir, Kiran Rao, and Radhika Chaudhari have produced the film. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.