Aamir Khan celebrates mother’s birthday with ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Azad. Watch inside video

Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday on June 13 with his extended family on Tuesday. The actor’s ex-wife, director-producer Kiran Rao and his their son Azad Rao Khan were also seen at the party. Aamir was seen with Azad earlier in the week as the duo went shopping.

In a video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, Azad was seen sitting next to his grandmother as she cut the birthday cake while Kiran and Aamir were seen sitting next to each other. Aamir, Kiran, and Azad also helped Zeenat Hussain blow the candles.

Aamir’s sister and their children can also be seen in the video. Aamir’s sister Nikhat Khan was also there at the celebration.

See the video from Aamir Khan’s mom Zeenat Hussain’s birthday celebration:

Aamir and Kiran had announced their separation last year but the duo remain friends and co-parent their son. They remain on good terms and are also associated professionally.

Aamir in a recent interview shared that his mother ‘honestly reviews’ his films and clearly expresses her views when she doesn’t like the actor’s work. Aamir had said that he always takes his mom’s reaction on any of his films first and then from his children.

Aamir will be next seen in The Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on August 11. The film is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya.