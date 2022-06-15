scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

Aamir Khan celebrates mother’s birthday with ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Azad. Watch inside video

Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain turned a year older on June 13. A video from the family get-together emerged online where the actor was seen with Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 15, 2022 9:26:57 am
aamir khan mom birthdayAamir Khan shares a special bond with his mom Zeenat Hussain.

Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday on June 13 with his extended family on Tuesday. The actor’s ex-wife, director-producer Kiran Rao and his their son Azad Rao Khan were also seen at the party. Aamir was seen with Azad earlier in the week as the duo went shopping.

See in Photos |15 happy family pictures of Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan

In a video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, Azad was seen sitting next to his grandmother as she cut the birthday cake while Kiran and Aamir were seen sitting next to each other. Aamir, Kiran, and Azad also helped Zeenat Hussain blow the candles.

Also read |Aamir Khan reveals mother’s reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha, she told him not to make any change: ‘Hers is number 1 reaction for me’

Aamir’s sister and their children can also be seen in the video. Aamir’s sister Nikhat Khan was also there at the celebration.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

See the video from Aamir Khan’s mom Zeenat Hussain’s birthday celebration:

Aamir and Kiran had announced their separation last year but the duo remain friends and co-parent their son. They remain on good terms and are also associated professionally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aamir khan Fan Page (@aamirkhanni)

Aamir in a recent interview shared that his mother ‘honestly reviews’ his films and clearly expresses her views when she doesn’t like the actor’s work. Aamir had said that he always takes his mom’s reaction on any of his films first and then from his children.

Aamir will be next seen in The Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on August 11. The film is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
Why India needs The Dalai Lama as its presidentPremium
Why India needs The Dalai Lama as its president
More Premium Stories >>

 

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement