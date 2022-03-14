Aamir Khan celebrates birthday with media, talks about Laal Singh Chaddha. Watch video

It is superstar Aamir Khan‘s birthday today, and the actor celebrated the occasion with the media in Bandra, Mumbai. The video of Aamir cutting a chocolate cake is being circulated on the internet. The event was organised at a hotel.

In the short clip, Aamir can be seen walking up to some of the media members to shake their hands and then finally cutting the cake and posing for the camera. Later, he takes the first piece that he cuts to feed a media member as everyone cheers around him. The actor also explained that the event had to be shifted to the hotel as his neighbours would not have been happy if it took place in his building’s compound like every year, given the Covid-19 situation. He joked that without the chaos of every year, it was not the same.

Khan looked his casual best in a pair of dark-rimmed glasses, jeans, white t-shirt with a light pink shirt thrown over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

During the celebration, Aamir also opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha’s delay, and said that they were ‘trying to make a good film’ and the pandemic had pushed back their initial plans to release it in April this year.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is said to be an epic remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir, Mona Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing pivotal parts in the film. The trio were earlier seen together in the blockbuster Raju Hirani movie 3 Idiots. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya in a special cameo.

If reports are to be believed, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also be seen making short appearances in the feature, although the details regarding it is being kept under wraps.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11 this year.