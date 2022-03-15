Aamir Khan celebrates birthday with ex-wife Reena Dutta, Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi. See photos

Actor Aamir Khan rang in his 57th birthday on Monday, in the company of ex-wife Reena Dutta. After cutting a birthday cake in front of media persons earlier in the day, Aamir hosted a get-together for Reena and her parents, at his Mumbai residence. Also seen at the party was ace filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

Rajkumar Santoshi, who directed the cult hit Andaz Apna Apna, which also featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, alongside Aamir Khan, attended with his wife Manila and daughter Tanisha.

Check out the photos from Aamir Khan’s birthday get-together:

Aamir and Reena tied the knot in 1986 and divorced in 2002. The two have a daughter Ira and son Junaid.

Ira Khan had also wished her father with an adorable throwback picture which she posted on Instagram. Aamir’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh commented on the click, “Ira you look so cute.” Actors Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah also reacted on Ira’s post.

Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005. The two announced their separation last year. Aamir Khan had recently spoken about his relationship with both Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. In an interview with News18, he said, “When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later.”