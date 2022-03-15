scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Aamir Khan celebrates birthday with ex-wife Reena Dutta, Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi. See photos

Aamir Khan, who turned 57 on Monday, had a birthday party that was attended by his ex-wife Reena Dutta. See pictures here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2022 9:56:01 am
aamir khan birthday ex wife reena duttaAamir Khan celebrated his birthday in the presence of ex-wife Reena Dutta. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Aamir Khan rang in his 57th birthday on Monday, in the company of ex-wife Reena Dutta. After cutting a birthday cake in front of media persons earlier in the day, Aamir hosted a get-together for Reena and her parents, at his Mumbai residence. Also seen at the party was ace filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

Rajkumar Santoshi, who directed the cult hit Andaz Apna Apna, which also featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, alongside Aamir Khan, attended with his wife Manila and daughter Tanisha.

Also read |Aamir Khan says he has given up alcohol now: ‘I would down an entire bottle at times…’

Check out the photos from Aamir Khan’s birthday get-together:

aamir khan birthday news Aamir Khan turned 57. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan birthday cake Aamir Khan’s birthday cake. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan birthday cake cutting Aamir Khan celebrating his birthday with the press. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan birthday photos Aamir Khan greeting the press below his building. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan birthday reena dutta wife Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Reena Dutta at his residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan birthday reena dutta Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan birthday rajkumar santoshi wife manila Rajkumar Santoshi arriving with his daughter Tanisha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir khan birthday rajkumar santoshi wife Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and his wife Manila. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir and Reena tied the knot in 1986 and divorced in 2002. The two have a daughter Ira and son Junaid.

Ira Khan had also wished her father with an adorable throwback picture which she posted on Instagram. Aamir’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh commented on the click, “Ira you look so cute.” Actors Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah also reacted on Ira’s post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Also read |Aamir Khan is the perfect fit for OTT, so why is he missing on streaming services?

Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005. The two announced their separation last year. Aamir Khan had recently spoken about his relationship with both Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. In an interview with News18, he said, “When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later.”

