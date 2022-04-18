Aamir Khan celebrates Baisakhi with social media influencer Ruhee Dosani, fan says: ‘Now that’s an epic hang’

Social media influencer Ruhee Dosani recently got a chance to celebrate Baisakhi with her inspiration and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Ruhee was travelling to India to visit her family all the way from Canada, and took her chance by deciding to reach out to Khan for a visit.

Aamir in turn not only invited Ruhee, but her entire family to his residence in Mumbai to celebrate the festival with him.

Recently, Ruhee posted a series of photos and videos from the visit on Instagram, where she could be seen dressed in her ethnic best while trying to match steps with Aamir Khan. Both Khan and Dosani pulled off some serious Bhangra moves, much to the delight of those present. A ton of celebs and fans reacted to the fun photo dump. Photographer Atul Kasbekar wrote, “Too good, such a trip.” Another user commented, “Now that’s an epic hang.” Another person mentioned, “This is so wholesome.”

In the videos, Aamir could be seen lending a helping hand in making the halwa and exclaiming in wonder upon drinking the lassi made by Ruhee for him. Ruhee had captioned the post, “Saare zameen par 🤯 also still can’t get over the fact that we celebrated Vaisakhi with Aamir Sir! Swipe right to check out mumma Dosani’s moves 🥰 #Baisakhi #CreateTogether.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The Advait Chandan directorial will release on August 11 this year.