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Aamir Khan celebrates 61st birthday with Gauri Spratt, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta; Irfan Pathan shares video
Aamir Khan marked his 61st birthday with his ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, along with his children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan. His partner, Gauri Spratt, was also by his side during the celebration.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on March 14 at his home, surrounded by family members and close friends. The low-key celebration brought Aamir’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt; his first wife, Reena Dutta, and their children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan; and his second wife, Kiran Rao, along with their son Azad Rao Khan, all under one roof.
A video from the celebration was shared online by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who attended the celebration with his wife Safa Baig.
In the clip, Aamir can be seen cutting his birthday cake while friends and family cheer for him. The actor fed the first slice of cake to his son, Azad, followed by his daughter, Ira, and Gauri.
Irfan Pathan not only wished Aamir Khan on social media but also praised Ira for her work through the Agatsu Foundation, which focuses on mental health awareness.
Sharing the clip, Irfan Pathan wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Aamir bhai. Also wonderful to see Ira Khan doing impactful work through Agatsu Foundation, spreading awareness and support for mental health & much more. Video: @nupur.shikhare.”
See video from Aamir Khan’s birthday bash:
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A few clips from the after-party were also shared on paparazzi accounts. In one of the videos, Aamir Khan is seen stepping out with his partner, Gauri Spratt. When photographers requested the actor to stop and pose with her, the couple happily obliged and smiled for the cameras.
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Soon after, Aamir’s first wife, Reena Dutta, and their son Junaid Khan were also spotted leaving the venue.
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In another video doing the rounds online, Aamir is seen leaving the party in the same car as Gauri, his second ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan.
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Not just family, several celebrities also appeared to be part of Aamir Khan’s birthday celebrations. Actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the gathering, while Riteish Deshmukh arrived with his wife, Genelia D’Souza. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also among the guests seen at Aamir’s special night.
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On the work front, Aamir Khan is backing the upcoming film Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid alongside Sai Pallavi and is scheduled to release on May 1. He is also producing Lahore 1947, expected to arrive in theatres on August 13.
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