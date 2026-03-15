Aamir Khan celebrates 61st birthday with Gauri Spratt, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta; Irfan Pathan shares video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on March 14 at his home, surrounded by family members and close friends. The low-key celebration brought Aamir’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt; his first wife, Reena Dutta, and their children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan; and his second wife, Kiran Rao, along with their son Azad Rao Khan, all under one roof.

A video from the celebration was shared online by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who attended the celebration with his wife Safa Baig.

In the clip, Aamir can be seen cutting his birthday cake while friends and family cheer for him. The actor fed the first slice of cake to his son, Azad, followed by his daughter, Ira, and Gauri.