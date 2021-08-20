Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan all set to make a comeback with directorial debut Faactory. Watch trailer

Faissal Khan, younger brother of Aamir Khan, is set to feature in his own directorial debut Faactory and the trailer for the film was launched Thursday. Faissal made a splash when he appeared with Aamir and Twinkle Khanna in Mela.

Faissal, in the three-minute long trailer is seen as playing a jilted lover. His character sings ‘Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna’, for his love interest and insists that she reciprocates to his feelings too.

Talking about his directorial debut, Faissal said in a statement, “I am glad to take this decision after 30 years and will finally live my mother’s and my dream. I have been involved with Faactory right from the scripting stage and it has been one amazing journey throughout.”

Faissal has previously assisted Mansoor Khan and his late father Tahir Hussain on films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Tum Mere Ho.

The trailer, however racy is bogged down by poor production. Even as it has a good amount of blood and thrill, the bad camera work and miss-matched lipsync pulls down the performances. Faissal, however, shows several avatars in the trailer, and has also sung a song, which is played in the background.

Faactory will be Faissal’s outing after seven years. He was last seen in 2015 Shariq Minhaj film Chinar Dastan e-Ishq. It was believed that he was away from Bollywood because he was suffering a mental illness. There were also rumours that he and Aamir had a fallout, however Faissal had quashed the rumours in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com. Here, he said, “I sit with Aamir during narrations and give my inputs. I evaluate scripts and decide whether Aamir Khan Productions should take the project or not.”

Faissal Khan has co-written the story, screenplay and dialogue for the film. Faactory has been shot in Maharashtra and Gujrat, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 3.