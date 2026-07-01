Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal apologises after captivity claims, ahead of actor’s wedding

Aamir Khan’s estranged brother and former actor Faisal Khan has issued a public apology to his family months after claiming that they’re ill-treating him. Earlier, Aamir and his family issued a statement, asking the media to not believe Faisal’s words since he’s battling a mental illness. Now, Faisal has claimed that he’s gotten clearance from a government hospital on his mental health, and asked his family to forgive him for his past behaviour.

“I first want to apologize to my Ammi that I made the mistake of saying everything in public. I want to apologize to Ammi and Nikhat because a man tends to say it all whatever he’s been feeling and suppressing for all this while. I’d gone overboard with Nikhat and her husband Santosh Hegde, which I shouldn’t have said at all. It was very wrong,” said Faisal.

Nikhat Khan, the elder sister of Faisal and Aamir, is also an actor. “I’ve realized my mistake now, hence asking for forgiveness. I also said bad things about Aamir. I just want to continue with our decision to be on good terms going forward. I wish our relationship becomes even stronger,” added Faisal on a podcast with Ujjawal Trivedi.

Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal in Mela. (Express Archive) Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal in Mela. (Express Archive)

Faisal also issued a clarification regarding the time when he was allegedly battling a mental illness. “That was a different phase. When my family took me to the doctor, maybe their diagnosis was incorrect. When the court sent me to a government hospital, I got a clean chit there. It’s possible that some doctors misled the family. I want my family to trust, believe, and understand them instead of bringing up bad blood from the past,” he said.

Faisal added that members of his family were divided on his mental condition. “There are some members in the family who go with what the doctor said, but there are some who trust what I’m saying. My elder sister Nikhat has told me multiple times that I don’t have schizophrenia. Ammi and Santosh have also said that,” he claimed.

“If you keep thinking this guy is mad, then how will you trust him? How can a mad man make a company of his own? There’ve been no instances of me misbehaving in public either,” added Faisal. The actor, who made his debut with cousin Mansoor Khan’s 1988 hit romantic drama Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir, was last seen in the 2022 Kannada action film Oppanda. He also turned director with the 2021 Hindi film Faactory.

What Faisal Khan said about his family earlier

Faisal’s beef with his family stared back in 2007, when he was reported missing for two days. Days after being found in Pune, Faisal filed a complaint with the police claiming that Aamir confined him to his home, claiming that he’s mentally ill. Faisal was also involved in a custody battle, where his and Aamir’s late father and veteran filmmaker Tahir Hussain claimed the custody of Faisal, instead of Aamir.

Story continues below this ad

While Faisal continued to live under Aamir’s care after their father’s death in 2010, receiving a monthly allowance, he decided to severe all family ties last year. “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength,” he wrote on his Instagram handle last August.

He further claimed that he was “held captive” by his family, who force-fed him medication, claimed he has schizophrenia, and even stripped him of his rights as a signatory. Faisal named and blamed not only Aamir, but also their elder sister Nikhat, her husband Santosh Hegde, and mother Zeenat Hussain.

Also Read — ‘She’s my wife’: Gaurav Khanna reacts to Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement

Aamir’s family issued a statement in response, which stated, “We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.” This statement was additionally signed by Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, younger sister Farhat, her husband Rajiv Datta, cousin Mansoor, his wife Nuzhat Khan, nieces Seher Hegde, Zayn Marie, and Tina Fonseca, and nephews Imran Khan and Pablo Khan.