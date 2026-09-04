Aamir Khan says he’s a better ex-husband: ‘There’s pure love with Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta’

Actor-writer-director Amin Hajee, who has known Aamir Khan for decades since working with him on Lagaan, has offered a glimpse into the superstar’s personality, describing him as someone who instinctively looks for the good in people and believes in standing up for the underdog. He also spoke about the way Aamir has maintained relationships with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Amin Hajee and his wife Charlotte spoke about the way Aamir has maintained relationships within his family, including with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

“He hasn’t changed the dynamics he has with his ex-wives. The relationships he has maintained within the family are not fake. There is pure love there,” Charlotte said.

Hajee added that Aamir himself has joked that he is “a better ex-husband than a husband”.

He also pointed to the respect Aamir has shown for his former wives’ individual choices and identities.

“Reena Dutta is still Reena Dutta. She didn’t change her religion or surname because he respects her space. It was Reena who named Ira and Junaid both.”

Aamir Khan is married to Gauri Spratt. Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the former couple welcomed their son Azad through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021.

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How Aamir played cameo in Koi Jaane Na

He recalled how Aamir came to his aid while he was making his directorial debut, Koi Jaane Na.

According to Hajee, he had already found a producer for the film and wanted a star to play a particular role. Aamir subsequently called him and offered to take it on.

“I was trying to make Koi Jaane Na and had already found a producer. Aamir had told me he would even clap the muhurat shot of my film. I went to meet him and discussed a character I wanted a star to play. The very next day, Aamir called me and said, ‘Amin, if I play the character we discussed, would that help?’”

Hajee said he initially felt the role was beneath Aamir’s stature.

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“I told him, ‘Aamir, this is a step down for you.’ He said, ‘Amin, I want to help you. You have worked so hard to put this project together.’”

Recalling their conversation, Hajee said Aamir told him that if the circumstances had involved his own brother, Faisal, he would have offered the same kind of support.

“He told me, ‘If it were Faisal, I would have helped him, so, I’m helping you also.’ In my heart, I felt that he is a true brother. That’s just who he is—someone who genuinely wants to uplift others.”

Aamir eventually appeared in the film’s song Har Funn Maula, alongside Elli AvrRam. Koi Jaane Na, written and directed by Hajee, marked his directorial debut and was released in 2021.

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Charlotte on Aamir’s positivity

Hajee’s wife, Charlotte, said she believes Aamir Khan’s positivity is one of the qualities that sets him apart.

“Despite everything he goes through in his life and the fact that he is such a huge superstar, one thing I would say about Aamir as a person is that he is extremely positive. He always looks for the good in people. That is very difficult to do.”

She pointed to the negativity that public figures often face, particularly in the age of social media.

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“Sometimes people are mean, they pull you down or say hurtful things about your personality. After Laal Singh Chaddha, there were so many things said about him that were hurtful. Now, with social media, it feels like a river of criticism where anyone can throw anything at you and there are no rules.”

According to Charlotte, Aamir does not allow that negativity to define his relationships.

“Even when something negative happens, he will maintain the relationship and continue to look for the good in that person.”

‘He has never spoken negatively about women’

Hajee went on to describe Aamir as “kind” and “respectful”, saying that the actor is particularly conscious of the way he speaks about women.

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“Aamir is loving, kind and respectful. I have never heard him speak negatively about any woman, whether he knows her or not. Even if I say something, he will stop me and say, ‘Amin, don’t say that. It doesn’t sound good.’”

According to Hajee, Aamir’s ability to retain faith, love and affection in his relationships is another quality he deeply admires.

“He has this ability to keep the faith and to love and fall in love again like a child. He is a very loving person.”

‘Aamir has led by example; he is my guru’

For Hajee, however, the greatest lesson Aamir has given him has come through his actions.

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“Aamir has led by example. The amount he has taught me without actually saying anything is incredible. I pray that every person gets a brother and a guru like him—someone who teaches you simply by leading through his own example.”

The friendship between the two goes back to Lagaan, in which Hajee played Bagha. He subsequently became part of the writing team of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades. Hajee has always described Aamir as a longstanding friend who supported his journey into writing and filmmaking.