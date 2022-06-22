scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan believes there’s no such thing as an old-fashioned song: ‘Sirf acha ya bura hota hai’

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha releases in theatres on August 11. The film will clash against Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2022 6:12:57 pm
aamir khan laal singh chaddhaAamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: Advait Chauhan/Instagram)

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha are all set to launch their next song “Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi”. And before releasing the track, the makers released a snippet of the behind-the-scenes conversation between actor Aamir Khan, composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the video, Aamir can be heard addressing Pritam’s concerns about the song.

Aamir says that Pritam must not worry about the song sounding old-fashioned. “Old ya new fashion kuch hota hi nahi hai, sirf acha ya bura gaana hota hai. (There’s no such thing as old fashioned or new fashioned. It’s just good or bad song).”

So far, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have released the trailer of the film, and also a few songs but without the video. Aamir Khan had previously said that they released the songs without the video because they wanted the music to shine by itself.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar on Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha releasing the same day: ‘It’s not a clash, hope both films…’

Laal Singh Chaddha will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan on August 11. At the trailer launch of the Aanand L Rai film, Akshay addressed the same and said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”

