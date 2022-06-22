Aamir Khan believes there’s no such thing as an old-fashioned song: ‘Sirf acha ya bura hota hai’

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha are all set to launch their next song “Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi”. And before releasing the track, the makers released a snippet of the behind-the-scenes conversation between actor Aamir Khan, composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the video, Aamir can be heard addressing Pritam’s concerns about the song.

Aamir says that Pritam must not worry about the song sounding old-fashioned. “Old ya new fashion kuch hota hi nahi hai, sirf acha ya bura gaana hota hai. (There’s no such thing as old fashioned or new fashioned. It’s just good or bad song).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

So far, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have released the trailer of the film, and also a few songs but without the video. Aamir Khan had previously said that they released the songs without the video because they wanted the music to shine by itself.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Laal Singh Chaddha will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan on August 11. At the trailer launch of the Aanand L Rai film, Akshay addressed the same and said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”