Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Aamir Khan attends FIFA World Cup 2022 with son Azad and ex-wife Kiran Rao, fans are happy to see him ‘smiling’ after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle

Aamir Khan and son Azad Rao were in Qatar during the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Photos and videos of the actor were shared online by his fans.

aamir khan fifa world cupA fan of Aamir Khan shared his photo from Qatar on Twitter. (Photo: @SudhaAjmera7/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his ex-wife and filmmaker, Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. He was reported to have returned from a family holiday. Now, his few pictures and videos on his fan pages on social media suggest that the actor was in Qatar to attend the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

In one of the videos, Aamir is seen posing with Kiran and Azad outside the Lusail stadium in Qatar. He is seen handing his phone to someone in his team to click a photo of them together. While the actor is seen in a beige t-shirt and black capris, his son Azad is opted for an Argentine jersey. Kiran too was seen in comfortable wear. Some of the photos also had Aamir obliging fans with selfies.

As the photos surfaced online, a few of the actor’s fans expressed their happiness on seeing the actor back in action. One of them commented on the photos, “smiling like before .:)”

 

Aamir Khan is a football enthusiast. He not only watches football matches but also likes to play the sport. Earlier this year, his production house, Aamir Khan Productions had posted a video on Instagram which had him playing football with his son Azad in the rain. The caption of the Instagram post read, “All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session.”

Also read |Aamir Khan dances with son Azad on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, fan says ‘life comes full circle’

Azad is Aamir and Kiran Rao’s son. The two got married in 2005. They announced their separation in July 2021. However, the two are still on cordial terms and are often seen together. Recently, they were spotted together at Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai.

While Aamir shares a warm equation with all his children, he said in an interview that he was a distant father in the past. He told News18, “It’s my biggest mistake. But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back.”

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 02:59:17 pm
