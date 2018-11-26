Have you seen these photos of Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor?

See Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photos shared on social media.
The latest edition of celebrity social media photos includes snaps from
Aamir Khan’s family time to Anushka Sharma’s Zero promotions. Scroll to see who shared what on social media:
This click of Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao and son Azad just cannot be missed. Aamir and his family dressed up as characters of popular French comics Asterix. “Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid!,” wrote Aamir along with the photo.
“Obelix waits in line for the magic potion, while Asterix is drinking his dose,” read the caption of this photo.
Aamir Khan shared another fun click and wrote, “And Obelix is refused the magic potion by Getafix!!!”
Anushka Sharma shared some photos from Zero promotions. She was accompanied by director Aanand L Rai and ace music composer AR Rahman.
Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of herself and sister Anshula Kapoor. She wrote, “#tbt to the first but clearly not the last roller coaster we’ll be on together. I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚫️⚫️⚫️.”
Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan had a fun night at Adnan Sami’s place. Adnan shared a few photos and wrote, “A beautiful evening at our home with dear #FriendsLikeFamily! #love #family #friends #dinner #india #mumbai.”
Mini Mathur also shared a set of photos with Adnan Sami’s daughter and wrote, “Conversations & Cuddles.. The most gorgeous, musically gifted, happy, comic, joyous baby girl I’ve ever held…. #babyMedina (in @dolcegabbana and @tods if you please) !! This is genetic nepotism @adnansamiworld & Roya.”
It is Mira Rajput’s father’s birthday today. “Happy 60th Dad ❤️ From you we have learned to love, to pray, to excel, to thank, to live,” she wrote with a set of photos.
Sonam Kapoor shared this photo of herself, husband Anand Ahuja and his parents. She wrote, “Fam 🦋🙏.”
Preity Zinta shared a click on her Instagram and wrote, “Smile & Shine! 💫 “
Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in her latest photoshoot.
Malaika Arora Khan shared this selfie from the sets of India’s Got Talent.