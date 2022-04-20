Aamir Khan, son Azad Rao Khan relish some ‘aam time’ together, see photos

Bollywood star Aamir Khan was recently clicked enjoying some ‘aam time’ with his younger son Azad Rao Khan. In a post shared by his production team Aamir Khan Productions, the actor was seen relishing some mangoes with his youngest child.

The father-son duo looked thoroughly happy as they feasted on the king of fruits. The picture post was shared with a caption that read, “Have you treated yourself and your family with some mangoes yet?”

The comment section was immediately flooded with complimentary statements, with one fan stating, “Looking wonderful.” Another made a pun on the fruit the pair were enjoying and wrote, “Aam Aadmi.” Many more dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Aamir was recently snapped celebrating the festival of Baisakhi with social media influencer Ruhee Dosani. The videos and images shared by the content creator showed Khan in high spirits as he showed off his bhangra moves, and enjoyed some halwa and lassi with Dosani. Ruhee, who is a big fan of Aamir, was invited to his residence to celebrate Baisakhi with him.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Naga will feature in an extended cameo. The movie will release on August 11 this year. Aamir was last seen in 2018’s Thugs of Hindostan, which tanked at the box office.