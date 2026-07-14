Aamir Khan and Lagaan co-star Rachel Shelley reunite 25 years later, fans call it ‘iconic’

The team of Lagaan recently celebrated 25 years of the iconic 2001 film. However, a few cast members were missing from the Mumbai celebration, like English actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. After getting married to Gauri Spratt, actor Aamir Khan travelled to the London Indian Film Festival. While celebrating Lagaan’s Silver Jubilee at the festival, he met his co-star Rachel, who played the role of Elizabeth Russell in the film. She shared a couple of pictures with him from the event, leaving fans nostalgic.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a carousel of photos from the film festival. In the images, Rachel and Aamir can be seen exchanging a side hug while posing for the media on the red carpet. Aamir was wearing a casual outfit – a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Rachel opted for a simple a white dress. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “#Lagaan25Years. Thank you @aamirkhanproductions for a glorious Sunday morning celebration @bfifilmacademy @imaxuk #IndianFilmFestivalLondon.”