Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao discuss ‘reviving Jammu and Kashmir glory in Bollywood’ with JK Lt Governor, see photo

Actor Aamir Khan on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed making the Union Territory a popular filming destination. Aamir visited the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan, who took to Twitter.

“Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination,” Sinha tweeted.

Recently, Aamir visited the Amar Singh college on Thursday, most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

He wrapped up the Ladakh portion of the shoot and has now moved to Srinagar to film important sequences for the film. “People here are so good at heart. We had a great experience working here. Kargil’s infrastructure is quite advanced, and we had no issue accommodating our huge crew here. It used to take me one hour to reach the shoot location. I, along with Chay (Naga Chaitanya Akkineni), enjoyed the scenery during our drive,” Aamir told the reporter at Ladakh. Kiran Rao, who has been looking at the production work of Laal Singh Chaddha, agreed that they had a great time shooting for the film in Ladakh.

While they were present there, Aamir and Kiran met the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad and had tea. Their son Azad also joined in.

Last month, Aamir and Kiran took fans by surprise when they announced their amicable separation in a statement. The couple also announced that they would be co-parenting their son and carrying on their work with utmost professionalism.