Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is now streaming on Netflix, four months sooner than expected

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Aamir wanted the film to debut on a streaming platform six months after its theatre release.

Laal Singh Chaddha is out on NetflixLaal Singh Chaddha is out on Netflix. 

Laal Singh Chaddha has debuted on streaming giant Netflix merely two months after its theatrical release in August. While there was no earlier announcement about the film’s streaming release, Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan had said that the film would be made available on a streaming platform only six months after the theatrical release.

The film, a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, tanked commercially in its theatrical run, making just Rs 130 crore globally against a reported budget of Rs 180 crore. The film bombed with less than Rs 70 crore in India. Laal Singh Chaddha marked Aamir’s return to the big screen four years after Thugs of Hindostan, another massive misfire.

Sharing the film’s poster, Netflix India tweeted on Wednesday night, “Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!😍🪶.”

Along with Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha also faced a lot of backlash, and was released amid massive boycott trends on social media.

Helmed by Advait Chandan and with a screenplay written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha was produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:03:03 am
