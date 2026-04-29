Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s PDA to heartwarming family affair at Ek Din premiere, watch

Aamir Khan stole the spotlight at the premiere of Ek Din as he arrived hand-in-hand with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, creating a buzz with their sweet public display of affection. The couple was seen warmly interacting with family members, setting the tone for an emotional and intimate evening.

Adding to the heartfelt moments, Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare greeted Gauri with warm hugs.

Junaid Khan, whose film the event celebrated, also joined in for a special family picture, capturing a rare and wholesome moment together.

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The evening wasn’t just about appearances—Aamir was visibly emotional during the screening and was all praise for the performances, especially appreciating Sai Pallavi’s work in the film. The premiere turned into a celebration of both cinema and family, with candid interactions and affectionate gestures quickly going viral online.

Aamir’s Emotional Reaction

Interacting with the lead actors, he praised their performances wholeheartedly, especially applauding Sai Pallavi. He said, “Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today.”

Speaking about his son Junaid Khan, Aamir added with a touch of humor, “Junaid ne bhi thik thak kiya hai. Woh mera beta hai toh kuch bol nahi sakta (Even Junaid did a good job, but he is my son, so I can’t say much).” He further expressed his happiness for the entire team, saying that every cast member delivered a great performance and he was genuinely proud of their work.

The film Ek Din

Ek Din is an upcoming Hindi film that has been generating buzz for marking a significant step in Junaid Khan’s acting journey. Positioned as an emotional and performance-driven project, the film explores relationships and human connections, backed by a strong ensemble cast that includes Sai Pallavi as the film makers her Bollywood debut.

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Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film Ek Din is an official remake of the Thai romantic drama film, One Day, and is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.