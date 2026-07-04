Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Aamir says it’s a ‘gharelu’ ceremony

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Aamir Khan is getting married to his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Aamir Khan is all set to marry his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5. Aamir recently revealed that the couple has opted for a simple and intimate celebration at his Mumbai home.

Speaking about the big day, the actor shared that they will register their marriage in the presence of their families and a handful of close friends. It will not be followed by a wedding reception. This is the actor’s third wedding; he was earlier married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. This is Gauri’s second marriage.

Story continues below this ad Speaking about the special occasion, Aamir Khan said, “Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hai aur kuch khaas dost hai,” explaining that the wedding will be a very small and intimate affair at home, attended only by both families and a few close friends. Also read | Aamir Khan reveals details of wedding with Gauri Spratt: ‘We are hosting it at home’ Aamir Khan requested fans and the media to bless the couple, saying that he and Gauri are looking forward to beginning this new chapter of their lives with everyone’s blessings. “Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prathana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai (We are holding it right at home. We just need everyone’s blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair, a truly homely one),” he added. Aamir’s children, actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, and his son Azad from his second marriage with filmmaker Kiran Rao, will join the celebrations alongside Gauri Spratt’s son from her previous marriage. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met each through his cousin Nuzhat Khan in Bengaluru. The two dated for a year before Aamir introduced her to the media as his partner ahead of his 60th birthday in March last year. The two have also been living together at his Bandra residence. Live Updates Jul 4, 2026 05:06 PM IST Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Live Updates: Preparations begin Visuals of the wedding preparations outside Aamir Khan's residence have surfaced online. One video shows workers carrying chairs into the building as arrangements for the ceremony get underway.

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