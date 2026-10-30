Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate first Karwa Chauth after wedding, arrive hand-in-hand

Karwa Chauth’s annual gathering at Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence had a special guest this year. While several familiar faces, including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Akanksha Malhotra and Geeta Basra, attended the celebrations, newlyweds Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt also joined the festivities.

Aamir and Gauri celebrated their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple on Thursday. The two were spotted arriving at Sunita Kapoor’s Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Aamir and Gauri arrived at the gathering holding hands. While Aamir opted for an understated black-and-blue kurta set, Gauri looked elegant in a royal blue Banarasi suit, which she paired with minimal accessories and subtle makeup.