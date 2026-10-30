Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate first Karwa Chauth after wedding, arrive hand-in-hand

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Karwa Chauth’s annual gathering at Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence had a special guest this year. While several familiar faces, including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Akanksha Malhotra and Geeta Basra, attended the celebrations, newlyweds Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt also joined the festivities.
Aamir and Gauri celebrated their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple on Thursday. The two were spotted arriving at Sunita Kapoor’s Juhu residence in Mumbai.
Aamir and Gauri arrived at the gathering holding hands. While Aamir opted for an understated black-and-blue kurta set, Gauri looked elegant in a royal blue Banarasi suit, which she paired with minimal accessories and subtle makeup.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate first Karwa Chauth after wedding
The occasion was particularly special for Aamir and Gauri as it marked their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple. The two tied the knot on July 5, 2026, in an intimate registered ceremony at Aamir’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Their appearance at Sunita Kapoor’s annual celebration marked their first participation in the festivities following their wedding.
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Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth gathering sees Bollywood celebrities in attendance
Sunita Kapoor continued her annual tradition of hosting a Karwa Chauth celebration for members of the film fraternity at her Juhu residence. The gathering saw several familiar faces from Bollywood in attendance.
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Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, too, was spotted at the puja. She skipped the usual reds and pinks, opting instead for a pastel-blue floral suit, which she completed with sindoor.
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Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anshula Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Tahira Kashyap, Mini Mathur, Padmini Kolhapure and Neelam Kothari were among the guests. Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar also attended the celebration.
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Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput’s festive looks
The celebrities brought their fashion game to the occasion with traditional outfits. Sonam Kapoor opted for a rust-maroon ensemble, which she paired with statement earrings and a striking handbag. Shilpa Shetty wore a pink saree with a contrasting green blouse, while Mira Rajput chose an elegant champagne-gold saree.
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Anshula Kapoor also had a special reason to celebrate this year as she marked her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar earlier in 2026.
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Aamir Khan’s upcoming projects
On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released in theatres on June 20, 2025. He was also associated with the 2026 film Batwara 1947 as a producer.