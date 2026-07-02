Land grab on Aamir Khan’s ancestral property led to our patch-up, says brother Faisal Khan

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan made his debut in the movies with the 2000 film Mela, which also starred Aamir and Twinkle Khanna. In the years since, Faisal could not emerge as a successful actor and gradually stepped away from the movies. A few months ago, Faisal had opened up about his discord with his family but now, the former actor has said that he has patched up with his mother, sister and brother Aamir. He shared that he apologised to the members of his family for publicly speaking about his grievances and wishes that he had not done that.

Faisal shared that some time ago, he visited Shahabad, their ancestral town in Uttar Pradesh, as he was visiting the land. Faisal wanted to get an idea about the land that his family owns, and what his share might be as he planned to get into farming.

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“When I was there, they told me about Aamir’s land, and the other land that belongs to my family. They told me about my great-grandfather’s grave that’s there and I prayed there. Then I got to know that some of Aamir’s land has been illegally occupied by others. I said that’s not good, and now that I know, I must protect his property,” he said.

‘Aamir and I were not on speaking terms’

Faisal found himself caught in a bind as he was not on speaking terms with Aamir but wanted to inform him about the land grab situation. “I was feeling very helpless because these other people were taking advantage of the fact that Aamir and I are not on speaking terms. I realised that when someone is in trouble, people take advantage of them,” he said.

After reaching the hotel, Faisal called his sister and made an attempt towards making up with the family. “I decided to take the first step towards resolving things because I was the one who decided to step away from the family,” he shared and added that she took his call at once and informed him that his mother was not keeping well. “I cried a lot when I heard that. I was in deep shock because I had just not kept in touch with any member of the family.” Faisal spoke to his mother and was so moved by the conversation that he flew back to Mumbai the next day.

Faisal Khan has apologised to Aamir Khan and family. Faisal Khan has apologised to Aamir Khan and family.

‘I apologised to Aamir Khan’

“I realised that your relationship with your family is the only true relationship. I realised that the outburst that I had, maybe because I was in pain, and the interview I gave a few months ago… Certain things came up that I should have perhaps discussed in person instead of discussing it in public. After that interview, my family sort of fell apart. I shouldn’t have done that publicly,” he acknowledged.

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Faisal said that he then spoke to Aamir and apologised to him after he apologised to his mother, his older sister Nikhat and her husband. “I spoke to Aamir and I told him, ‘I am sorry. I shouldn’t have done this publicly. That was a huge mistake made by me’,” he said.

‘More than truth, I want peace’

Faisal said that after he made up with the family, he decided that he wasn’t seeking any more answers and was just praying for peace within the family. “Then I decided that I don’t need any answers. Whatever has happened with me… In trying to get an answer or trying to prove who is telling the truth, the wedge between the family will widen,” he said.

Faisal shared that everyone in the family welcomed him with open arms and because he declared it in public that he wasn’t speaking to his family, it would only be fair that he spoke openly about their patch-up as well. “Now all my problems and complaints are over and done with. I realised that I don’t need any answers for anything that has happened in the past. I don’t want to say ‘I am right, you are wrong’, because when you do all of that, nothing gets sorted out. I decided no matter who has done what, the only way forward is to forget about all of this. More than truth, I want peace. I want peace with my family at all costs,” he said.

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About Faisal Khan’s discord with his family

Faisal’s discord with the family first came to light in 2007 when he reportedly went missing for two days. Back then, he filed a complaint with the police in Pune alleging that Aamir had confined him to his home claiming that he was mentally ill.

The discord went on as Faisal spoke about differences with his family on multiple occasions. In August 2025, Faisal took to his social media and shared, “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength.” In a chat with Pinkvilla, he said that Aamir was supporting him financially and giving him a monthly allowance.

Days after this, Aamir’s family issued a statement saying they were “distressed “ by Faisal’s “hurtful” statements against the family. “As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family,” the statement read. It also included that decisions about Faisal’s health were taken after consulting medical professionals. “It is important to share that every choice regarding Faisal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family,” it read.

Faisal has now said that he has received clearance from a government hospital on his mental health, and asked his family to forgive him for his past behaviour.

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DISCLAIMER: This article discusses personal family dynamics and reflects on past disclosures regarding emotional distress and mental well-being. It is intended strictly for informational and entertainment purposes, and the personal accounts or medical clearances mentioned should not be taken as professional or psychological advice.