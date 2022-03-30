Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor before Sharmaji Namkeen’s release, watch video

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. Before the release of the film, the streaming service has released a tribute video in the memory of Rishi. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain dance to Rishi’s popular song “Om Shanti Om” from Karz. The video also features shots from Rishi’s original video.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The Bobby star had shot Sharmaji Namkeen for just six days when he was first diagnosed with cancer. He then moved to New York for a year-long treatment and once he was cancer-free, he resumed shooting for the film. However, within months, the cancer returned.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor shared that during his time in New York, his father was really worried if he would get a chance to work again after his illness. Ranbir recalled, “He said, ‘Today I have a label of somebody who is suffering from cancer. Will any producer or the corporate system that has entered the film industry, will they want to cast me? Will I get work?’”

After Rishi Kapoor’s death, Paresh Rawal stepped into Rishi’s shoes and completed Sharmaji Namkeen. “What Paresh ji brought in, I think we all got really lucky and very grateful that an actor of that caliber agreed to play one character,” Ranbir said.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza and Satish Kaushik.