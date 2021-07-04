Aamir Khan after divorce announcement: ‘Pray for our happiness’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who recently announced separation after 15 years of marriage, have spoken about the end of their marriage. The duo have revealed the news on Saturday.

They spoke to their fans in Hindi in a video shared on the YouTube page of Paani Foundation. It is a non-profit founded by Aamir, Kiran and the team behind the Satyamev Jayate show.

Aamir began by saying that the news must have come as a shock and dismay for many. “We just want to say that we both are extremely happy and are still one family. Our relationship has changed but we are still together in a way. And Paani Foundationis like Azad, our kid. So we will always stay together as a family. Pray for our happiness. That’s all we wanted to say,” said the Lagaan actor.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” Rao and Khan had said in a joint statement.

Kiran and Aamir got hitched on December 28, 2005. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, whom de divorced in 2002. They have together produced acclaimed and commercially successful films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal, among others.

The statement continued, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.”