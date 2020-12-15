Aamir Ali on Remo D’Souza: My brother is back

Remo D'Souza was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital last week. (Photo: Aamir Ali/Instagram)

Remo D’Souza seems to be on the path to recovery days after suffering a heart attack, as friends, including actor Aamir Ali, have shared several pictures of the director-choreographer, calling him ‘the strongest’.

Remo was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Friday following a heart attack. A day later, his wife Lizelle D’Souza told indianexpress.com that he was much better.

On Monday evening, Aamir Ali took to Instagram to post pictures of himself and Remo D’Souza. Both the photos had Remo’s back facing the camera. Ali captioned the photos, “My brother is back @remodsouza #strongest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

Sushant Pujari and other dancers shared Remo D’Souza’s picture from the hospital. (Photo: Sushant Pujari/Instagram) Sushant Pujari and other dancers shared Remo D’Souza’s picture from the hospital. (Photo: Sushant Pujari/Instagram)

Dancer Sushant Pujari also shared a photo of Remo D’Souza on his Instagram story. “The strongest,” he wrote, captioning the picture.

On Monday, Lizelle D’Souza shared a video showing Remo’s feet tapping to music. “Dancing with the feet is one thing. Dancing with the heart is another. Thank you everyone for the prayers and blessings,” she wrote alongside the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz (@lizelleremodsouza)

Since Friday, Remo D’Souza has been visited by his students, all celebrated dancers-artistes like Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Salman Yusuff Khan. His contemporaries Geeta Kapur and Terrence Lewis have wished him speedy recovery through social media posts.

Besides choreographing several hit tracks, Remo is known for directing films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others. He has also judged dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd