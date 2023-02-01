Aamir Ali dismisses rumours of dating Shamita Shetty: ‘We are very close friends’

After a video of Aamir Ali kissing Shamita Shetty while seeing her off was posted by a paparazzo, the internet went buzzing with rumours of the two dating. While Shetty took to her Instagram story to dismiss the claims, on Wednesday, Ali posted a video on Twitter talking about how he was just being a good friend, escorting her to the car. He also drew a comparison with Shah Rukh Khan, and how he’s known to see off his guests to their car whenever they visit him.

In the video, Aamir said, “Hi! I don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them at the door, whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend and it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are just very very close friends and that’s about it. That’s about it.”

Aamir added, “Ek cheeze khaali. Shah Rukh Khan sir bhi, main suna hun, jab mehmaan aate hai toh darwaaze tak chorne jaate hai. Toh woh theek hai, maine karliya toh, just saying (One more thing. I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did, just saying).” He captioned the video, “Just saying…”

In the video, posted by the pap, Shamita Shetty was seen getting out of a restaurant. She stopped to pose for photographers and was soon joined by Ridhima Pandit. Aamir Ali also walked in and then pulled her away towards her car. As she got inside, the two shared a hug and Ali kissed her cheeks as they said goodbyes. This led to the rumour mills buzzing that the two are dating.

Also Read | Shamita Shetty shares a cryptic post about ‘loyalty’ amid breakup rumors with Raqesh Bapat

Reacting to the same, the Mohabbatein actor took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to write, “I’m baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS, it’s high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country.”

As readers would know, Shamita Shetty broke up with Raqesh Bapat last year. The two actors met on Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love. After parting ways, they even worked together on the music video titled Tere Vich Rab Disda. On the other hand, Aamir Ali got divorced from Sanjeeda Sheikh in 2021, after nine years of marriage. The two are parents to Ayra Ali.