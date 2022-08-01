scorecardresearch
Aaliyah Kashyap takes us inside her Sunday brunch with parents Anurag Kashyap-Aarti Bajaj, boyfriend Shane, friend Khushi Kapoor

Aaliyah Kashyap went for a Sunday brunch with her parents Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj. Her boyfriend Shane Gregoire and her close friend Khushi Kapoor also tagged along.

August 1, 2022 8:30:46 pm
Aaliyah Kashyap takes us inside her Sunday brunch, shares a click of parents Anurag Kashyap-Aarti, boyfriend Shane and friend Khushi KapoorAaliyah Kashyap shares a good bond with her parents Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj. (Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap seems to have had a good Sunday. Aaliyah took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her Sunday brunch. The get-together was a special one as she had both her parents — Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj — by her side. Her boyfriend Shane Gregoire and her close friend Khushi Kapoor also joined in.

In the photo, Shane can be seen sitting next to Anurag, while Anurag’s ex-wife Aarti and Khushi Kapoor were seen on either end of the table. Aaliyah added a heart sticker as she posted the photo. Aarti Bajaj also reshared the photo on Instagram stories.

Aarti Bajaj (Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram)

Aaliyah, who is a vlogger and influencer, opened up about her relationship with her parents last year in one of her YouTube videos. “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. When I was growing up, my parents always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff. Obviously, all teenagers experiment with stuff like alcohol and stuff like that, but I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. Because, I mean, it’s normal. I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she shared then.

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Aarti is a film editor. Anurag and Arti dated for almost nine years. They got married in 2003 and separated in 2009.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aarti Bajaj 🕊 (@artb)

Aaliyah also shares a good bond with actor Kalki Koechlin and her two-year-old daughter Sappho. Kalki, too, was previously married to Anurag Kashyap. Aaliyah had once shared a series of pictures from her weekend with Kalki and her daughter with the caption, “Weekend archive 🕊.”

Also read |Aaliyah Kashyap spends weekend with Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin; fan says ‘Sweet you have healthy relationship with her’

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011. They got divorced in 2015 after being separated for two years.

Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities who will soon be seen on Karan’s show
