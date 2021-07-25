Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap reveals she received ‘full-on hate’ for video on sex, drugs and pregnancy

Aaliyah Kashyap revealed the vitriolic responses she received after her video with dad Anurag Kashyap. She said that she got ‘full-on hate’ from people, who found it inappropriate for her to be discussing topics such as sex, drugs and pregnancy with her dad.

Last month, Aaliyah, who is a content creator, asked Anurag ‘awkward questions’, which were sent in by her fans. She also asked him about his views on premarital sex, and how he would react if she was pregnant and whether he considered weed as ‘acceptable’.

During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Aaliyah said, “I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it’s good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it’s nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions. But there’s also the other side – people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren’t very comfortable with it.”

Aaliyah mentioned how people told her that she ‘should be ashamed’ of herself. “You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There’s like these… I don’t even know what people have come on my channel… Full-on hate. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, ‘How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Aaliyah responded to the #MeToo allegations that were hurled at Anurag Kashyap last year. “The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn’t get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he’s the biggest softy teddy bear you’ll ever meet,” she had said at the time.